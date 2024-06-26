Home
Tamil Nadu LoP Edappadi Palaniswami, other AIADMK MLAs suspended from entire assembly session for raising slogans over Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy

The AIADMK MLAs had demanded adjournment of the Q&A session and raised slogans over Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 04:37 IST
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs were suspended for this entire assembly session on Wednesday morning, reported ANI.

This came as the Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu ordered to evict AIADMK MLAs from the House who disrupted the Assembly proceedings, after which the resolution was passed in state assembly to suspend the MLAs from this entire assembly session.

The AIADMK MLAs had demanded adjournment of the Q&A session and raised slogans over Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy.

Published 26 June 2024, 04:37 IST
