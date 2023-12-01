Tamil Nadu police arrests ED officer for accepting bribe

Officials said Tiwari was caught “red handed” while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul. “He along with his team of ED officers have been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the Enforcement Directorate,” an official said.

Police officials said the DVAC caught Tiwari with the help of Dindigul police and are interrogating him.

The development comes amid a slew of raids by the ED and other central agencies on politicians and other businesses. The Madras High Court had earlier this week stayed the summons issued by the ED to five district collectors in connection with the sand mining case.