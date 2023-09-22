Tamil Nadu police register case against organisers of A R Rahman’s concert

Tamil Nadu Police on Friday registered a case against the organisers of music composer A R Rahman’s live-in-concert ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ held in Chennai on September 10 following allegations of mismanagement and overcrowding at the event which led to massive traffic snarls on the East Coast Road.

Tambaram Police filed the case against Hemanth Raja, founder of ACTC Events, and three others under Sections 406 (punishment for committing criminal breach of trust) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sources told DH.

The action comes after the Tambaram Police conducted a detailed inquiry into the incident for over 10 days, inquiring the organisers and others connected to the event. The police had on September 11 said the event organisers oversold the tickets – while the venue had just over 20,000 chairs, it is believed that nearly 50,000 people had thronged the area.