Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu villagers unable to get benefits of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy: Governor Ravi

In a post on X, tagging offices of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and various media organisations, the Tamil Nadu Governor wrote that administrative apathy and corruption are the reasons for the 'tragic' situation of 'poor villagers'.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 06:13 IST

Villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' due to administrative apathy and corruption, alleged Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In a post on X, tagging offices of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and various media organisations, the Tamil Nadu Governor wrote, "A humongous high cost concrete structure in Keezhvenmani village as a memorial, to commemorate the massacred 44 poor labourers, in the midst of thatched shacks of the poor all around by a political party that claims to champion the proletariat is not only ironical but a mocking insult to the martyrs and the poor."

The Governor recently found himself in a soup over his comments on Mahatma Gandhi, where he suggested that the leader had lost relevance after 1942. Political parties including CM M K Stalin slammed the remarks, but Ravi was quick to address the situation saying that the media had played up a part of his speech and he meant no disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi, whose teachings have apparently guided the Governor's life.

