Tamil Nadu villagers unable to get benefits of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy: Governor Ravi

Villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' due to administrative apathy and corruption, alleged Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.
In a post on X, tagging offices of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and various media organisations, the Tamil Nadu Governor wrote, "A humongous high cost concrete structure in Keezhvenmani village as a memorial, to commemorate the massacred 44 poor labourers, in the midst of thatched shacks of the poor all around by a political party that claims to champion the proletariat is not only ironical but a mocking insult to the martyrs and the poor."
The Governor recently found himself in a soup over his comments on Mahatma Gandhi, where he suggested that the leader had lost relevance after 1942. Political parties including CM M K Stalin slammed the remarks, but Ravi was quick to address the situation saying that the media had played up a part of his speech and he meant no disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi, whose teachings have apparently guided the Governor's life.