Homeindiatamil nadu

Thanjavur agri institute to be named after M S Swaminathan: M K Stalin

Making a statement in the state Assembly, the CM said the Thanjavur institute, located at Echankottai there will be renamed as Dr MS Swaminathan Agricultural College and Research Institute.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 11:09 IST

Honouring the late MS Swaminathan, Thanjavur-based The Agricultural College and Research Institute will be renamed after the iconic scientist, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday.

Further, an award will be instituted in Swaminathan's name to honour toppers in plant propagation and genetics in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Making a statement in the state Assembly, the CM said the Thanjavur institute, located at Echankottai there will be renamed as Dr MS Swaminathan Agricultural College and Research Institute.

Stalin said he was making the announcement to honour Swaminathan, recipient of a number of national and international recognitions including the Padma Vibushan and Magsaysay Award.

Stalin recalled Swaminathan's contributions to the country's green revolution in the 1960s and heaped praises on the late scientist for his work.

He especially recalled Swaminathan having spoken about climate change as early as in 1969.

The veteran scientist died here last month.

(Published 11 October 2023, 11:09 IST)
