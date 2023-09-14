Three women clear priest course in Tamil Nadu; New era, says CM Stalin

After appointing non-Brahmin priests, the Tamil Nadu government has for the first time opened up the Archakar Payirchi Palli (Priest Training Schools) for women to undergo a one-year course to get trained as priests.

Three women have successfully passed out this year, while 17 more have enrolled for the 2023-2024 batch. The trio were handed over certificates of the successful completion of the course earlier this week.

S Ramya, S Krishnaveni, and N Ranjitha will be the first lot of women priests to perform pujas at temples that follow Vaishnavite tradition – all passed out from the Priest Training School attached with Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam near Tiruchirapalli.

“We have decided to give them one more year of training at a temple to ensure that they are well-versed with mantras and agamas. Once they complete the additional training, they will be considered for appointment of priests in temples based on merit,” P K Sekarbabu, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister, told DH.