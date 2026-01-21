<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)</a> led by actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>is likely to be allotted a common symbol for the April-May Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. </p><p>The party, which was registered in February 2024 by the Election Commission of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ec">(ECI), </a>will make its electoral debut in the Assembly polls.</p>.After TTV, OPS also not willing to accept Palaniswami as chief ministerial candidate; duo in talks with Vijay’s TVK.<p>Sources told <em>DH</em> that the TVK, which is a registered unrecognised party, has applied for a common symbol with the ECI for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. </p><p>Since rules require a RUPP to submit Contribution Report and Annual Audit Report for the last three Financial Years to avail a common symbol, the TVK has filed the contribution and annual audit reports for the 2024-25 financial year.</p>.'DMK allowed lotus to bloom in Tamil Nadu': TVK chief Vijay takes a jab at Stalin govt .<p>“Their application will processed in due course,” a source said. The TVK has applied for a common symbol in advance as the party plans to field candidates in all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 constituencies in Puducherry. </p><p> “We need a common symbol, else it will become very difficult for us. We hope to get the symbol soon. The party has already applied for allotment of one symbol from the list of common symbols,” a TVK leader said.</p><p>Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay will resume his political activities after a month of silence on January 25 when he is likely to attend a meeting of senior leaders and district secretaries at a luxurious resort in Mamallapuram near here. This will be Vijay’s first political event after his last movie <em>Jana Nayagan</em>was stalled and he was questioned twice by the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case. </p>.Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in Tamil Nadu with support for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'.<p>Vijay, despite support for his movie from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, has chosen to remain silent even as the functioning of his party has almost come to a standstill. In the past one month, Vijay did not even issue one political statement after he addressed a public meeting in Erode on December 18. </p><p>“We hope that political activities will resume in full swing after the January 25 meeting. This is a crucial time and we seem to be missing the momentum,” the TVK leader added.</p>