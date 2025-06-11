<p>Chennai: Two workers were killed on Wednesday in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in southern Virudhunagar district and four others sustained injuries, authorities said.</p>.<p>A 54-year old woman worker and a 37-year old man were killed on the spot, an official release said here.</p>.<p>Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed anguish over the deaths and conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.</p>.B’luru cops bust fraud ring after TN police alert.<p>The CM said he has ordered officials to ensure special care to the four injured workers, now being treated at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.</p>.<p>A solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the two dead workers has been ordered.</p>.<p>Also, the grievously injured will get one lakh each and those who sustained minor injuries Rs 50,000 each. The firecracker unit functioned from Vadakarai village under Kariyapatti taluk of Virudhunagar district.</p>