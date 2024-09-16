VCK chief meets Stalin after invitation to AIADMK and ‘share in power’ remark

Chennai: An invitation to the AIADMK to participate in a protest demanding implementation of alcohol prohibition in Tamil Nadu and a cryptic tweet by its chief Thol. Thirumavalavan advocating “share in power” – all within a week -- have put Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key ally of the ruling DMK, in a spot.

As the developments led to intense speculation about the future of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which has won every election it contested since 2019, Thirumavalavan met Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday to declare that there was “no rift between” the two parties.

However, the fact that Thirumavalavan, who share an excellent rapport with Stalin, chose to invite the DMK’s principal rival, AIADMK, to an anti-liquor conference being organised by his party on October 2 has exposed chinks with the alliance. VCK shared an old video of its chief advocating a “share in governance and in power” only to delete and re-post once again convey much more than what meets an eye.