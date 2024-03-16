Vishwa guru or 'Maun guru'? Stalin taunts Modi over fishermen woes in TN

The Chief Minister and DMK President was responding to Modi’s remarks at a public meeting in Kanyakumari, a BJP stronghold, on March 15, that the sins DMK and Congress were the reason for the problems being faced by fishermen from Tamil Nadu, in an indirect reference to the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

In the statement, Stalin said people of Tamil Nadu are aware that the island was ceded to Sri Lanka despite opposition from the then state government headed by M Karunanidhi of the DMK. “Is the Prime Minister naive enough to believe that a state government can hand over a part of the country to another country?” Stalin asked.

He also sought to know the actions taken by the Union Government led by the BJP in the last 10 years to retrieve the island. “Why doesn’t the Union Government doesn’t stop Tamil Nadu fishermen from being imprisoned and tortured (by the Sri Lankan Navy)? Aren't they Indians?” the Chief Minister asked.