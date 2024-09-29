What does elevation mean to Udhayanidhi and DMK?

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation as the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister is part of a meticulous strategy to firmly place him as his father M K Stalin’s political successor in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). And the strategy’s success is for everyone to see, with the transition taking place smoothly without even a grumble being heard from senior leaders, who have been co-travellers of Stalin for decades together.
Stalin was particularly careful while allotting additional portfolios for his 46-year-old son as he didn’t strip any senior minister of their departments to give them to Udhay. This is to convey the message that Udhay’s elevation won’t disturb them, and they need not worry about the development. In fact, Stalin only gave Planning and Development, which were held by him, to Udhay while designating his son as his deputy in the government.
Udhay, just about five years old in politics, faces no opposition, at least, within the DMK, unlike his father Stalin who had a hard time fighting his opponents in the party and within the family, his elder brother M K Alagiri. Udhay doesn’t face any overt opposition even from his aunt, Kanimozhi, DMK’s woman face.
‘Stalin in control’
The present day DMK is under complete control of Stalin and that is one of the reasons that he has decided to anoint his son and his successor without having to wait for years – though some seniors are upset, but none can raise their voice due to unassailable power that the Chief Minister enjoys in the party.
A battery of veteran leaders, including ministers Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, and MP T R Baalu, accompanying Udhay to meet Stalin after the elevation lays bare the fact that his elevation has been accepted without any noise.
“Everyone has to fall in line. Moreover, there is no option for cross-migration with the AIADMK in shambles. Udhay faces no challenge internally,” senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh, who covered TN for 35 years, told DH. Political analyst Maalan Narayanan says the elevation was “systemically planned” over the past few months by floating rumours in the media to hide Udhay’s “meagre past political experience.”
“The promotion makes it clear that Udhay will be Stalin’s political successor and might even take over as the CM from him if the party wins the 2026 election. They have made it look like the transition is smooth,” he told DH.
External challenges facing Udhay
While Udhay is unlikely to face any opposition in the DMK with his father by his side, the challenges for the new DCM in the government and in the electoral arena are many.
Maalan says it remains to be seen to what extent allies of the DMK will accept Udhay as the successor to Stalin, while underlining that the young scion should “get along” with officials and work together with them as the government faces financial constraints. “Udhay’s biggest challenge is to prove that he is accepted beyond the party. DMK has accepted him leading to more sycophancy, but the real test is facing the people,” he added.
Entry of Vijay into politics
The 2026 elections and the entry of actor Vijay into politics and the aggressive posturing by the BJP, apart from the AIADMK which still commands over 30 per cent vote share could pose a serious challenge to Udhay, still a learner in politics.
“I believe the impending entry of Vijay is also a reason for Udhay’s immediate elevation. Vijay has the potential to attract young elements of both Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK. There could be migration to Vijay’s party. Also, novelty always attracts more attention,” Maalan said.
“If the contest narrows down between Udhay and Vijay, the DMK scion could find it tough to counter,” he added.
However, Singh, though acknowledging Vijay as a potential challenger to Udhay, said the enormous and potent party machinery which goes down to the booth level could come in handy for the DMK and its leadership.
“To ward off any challenge, the DMK has to ensure that rumblings within the party don’t percolate down to a level that the disillusioned shake hands with the likes of Vijay,” Singh added.
Why deputy CM now?
Maalan also questioned the need to appoint a deputy chief minister, while acknowledging Stalin’s efforts to infuse fresh and young blood into the party ahead of the elections. “Though the elections are 1.5 years away from now, Stalin is preparing the party, and I strongly believe Udhay’s elevation is also part of the 2026 strategy,” Maalan said.
Singh said he strongly supported Udhay’s ascension as dynastic politics has come to stay across the country and there was nothing wrong in a son succeeding his father, down here in the DMK.
“Udhay, in fact, has made his mark and has proved his shrewdness. His political campaigns have been a success, and I believe he has worked hard like any other leader,” the senior journalist added.