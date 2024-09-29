What does elevation mean to Udhayanidhi and DMK?

External challenges facing Udhay

While Udhay is unlikely to face any opposition in the DMK with his father by his side, the challenges for the new DCM in the government and in the electoral arena are many.

Maalan says it remains to be seen to what extent allies of the DMK will accept Udhay as the successor to Stalin, while underlining that the young scion should “get along” with officials and work together with them as the government faces financial constraints. “Udhay’s biggest challenge is to prove that he is accepted beyond the party. DMK has accepted him leading to more sycophancy, but the real test is facing the people,” he added.

Entry of Vijay into politics

The 2026 elections and the entry of actor Vijay into politics and the aggressive posturing by the BJP, apart from the AIADMK which still commands over 30 per cent vote share could pose a serious challenge to Udhay, still a learner in politics.

“I believe the impending entry of Vijay is also a reason for Udhay’s immediate elevation. Vijay has the potential to attract young elements of both Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK. There could be migration to Vijay’s party. Also, novelty always attracts more attention,” Maalan said.

“If the contest narrows down between Udhay and Vijay, the DMK scion could find it tough to counter,” he added.

However, Singh, though acknowledging Vijay as a potential challenger to Udhay, said the enormous and potent party machinery which goes down to the booth level could come in handy for the DMK and its leadership.

“To ward off any challenge, the DMK has to ensure that rumblings within the party don’t percolate down to a level that the disillusioned shake hands with the likes of Vijay,” Singh added.

Why deputy CM now?

Maalan also questioned the need to appoint a deputy chief minister, while acknowledging Stalin’s efforts to infuse fresh and young blood into the party ahead of the elections. “Though the elections are 1.5 years away from now, Stalin is preparing the party, and I strongly believe Udhay’s elevation is also part of the 2026 strategy,” Maalan said.

Singh said he strongly supported Udhay’s ascension as dynastic politics has come to stay across the country and there was nothing wrong in a son succeeding his father, down here in the DMK.

“Udhay, in fact, has made his mark and has proved his shrewdness. His political campaigns have been a success, and I believe he has worked hard like any other leader,” the senior journalist added.