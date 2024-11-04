Home
'Whoever starts a new party wants DMK destroyed': Stalin's veiled jibe at 'Thalapathy' Vijay

Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday brainstormed its way forward in electoral politics and targeted the DMK and BJP-led governments in the state and centre over a host of issues.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 07:59 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 07:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKVijayTrending

