'Whoever starts a new party wants DMK destroyed': Stalin's veiled jibe at 'Thalapathy' Vijay

<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Monday took a jibe at actor-politican Vijay without mentioning him directly.</p><p>"Whoever starts a new party wants DMK to be destroyed because they don't like the growth of DMK," Stalin said during an address at Kolathur Assembly constituency, as per <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>"I just want to tell them just think about this government's achievements in the last 4 years. I am not worried about those things. Our journey is to do good things for the people. We don't like to waste our time by responding to such unnecessary things...", the 71-year-old politician added.</p>.Actor-politician Vijay's TVK against 'one nation, one election'; wants education under state list of Constitution.<p>Vijay-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/vijays-party-will-not-cut-into-our-votes-aiadmk-3253843">Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) on Sunday brainstormed its way forward in electoral politics and targeted the DMK and BJP-led governments in the state and centre over a host of issues.</p><p>The fledgling party, that held its first mega public meeting on October 27, nudged the state government to hold a caste survey and declared that its ideology is based on secularism and social justice.</p><p>Vijay chaired TVK's meeting of district office bearers and the executive committee, and the party deliberated 'strengthening' its organisational structure, discussed reaching out to the people and passed as many as 26 resolutions, which reflected its stand on various issues.</p>.Can Vijay find his place in Tamil Nadu politics?.<p>Alleging law and order deterioration, sale of illicit arrack and increase in drug abuse among young people, TVK said rather than addressing such issues and protecting people's welfare, the DMK regime is for the welfare of some persons in power and the "executive committee is condemning the DMK government."</p><p>Furthermore, it slammed the DMK for "deceiving democracy and the people" by way of its false electoral promises to capture power in 2021. It flayed the DMK regime for increase in milk prices, property tax and hike in electricity tariff. The TVK also demanded introduction of monthly power billing.</p><p><br><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>