Why did AIADMK walk out of NDA? Party seems to have two different version for snapping ties with BJP

“How can a party which doesn’t even have adequate booth committee members pressurise a party with 2 crore cadres by placing such a demand? Can we accept this? That is why the ties with BJP have been severed. His decision is now being welcomed by our cadres across the state,” he added.

When asked to comment on Karupannan’s comments, Munusamy said the BJP never made such demands and that they know their status in Tamil Nadu. “For 2026, the Chief Ministerial candidate is EPS and I don’t think the BJP would have even proposed Annamalai’s name. Every party can aspire to rule a state but people will have to accept them,” he said.

Munusamy’s comments come two days after said the AIADMK was firm on its decision to sever ties with the BJP and asserted that the party will cobble up a new coalition under Palaniswami for the 2024 elections.