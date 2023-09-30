Why did AIADMK walk out of NDA? Party seems to have two different version for snapping ties with BJP

Why did the AIADMK walk out of National Democratic Alliance (NDA)? Party leaders seem to having two versions as to what prompted them to sever ties with the saffron party. While former minister K C Karupannan claimed the reason behind the exit was BJP’s insistence on projecting its state unit chief K Annamalai as the alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2026 polls, deputy general secretary K P Munusamy said no such demand was made, while asserting that national parties can never capture power in Tamil Nadu.
The contradictory claims by two leaders come five days after the AIADMK announced it was exiting the alliance with BJP, squarely blaming Annamalai’s his consistent attack on Dravidian legends and the party’s core ideology for its decision.
At a public meeting in Erode district, Karupannan, who was Environment Minister in the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led cabinet, said the AIADMK general secretary kept giving a long rope to the BJP because it sanctioned thousands of crores of rupees to Tamil Nadu for various development activities by continuing the alliance.
Annamalai, Karupannan said, continued to defame leaders of the AIADMK including late J Jayalalithaa without knowing the history.
“Why did he (EPS) say no to the BJP alliance? They (BJP) wanted us to be in the alliance to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third time. And in 2026, (we) have to make Annamalai the Chief Minister (of Tamil Nadu). Will anyone accept this?” Karupannan asked.
“How can a party which doesn’t even have adequate booth committee members pressurise a party with 2 crore cadres by placing such a demand? Can we accept this? That is why the ties with BJP have been severed. His decision is now being welcomed by our cadres across the state,” he added.
When asked to comment on Karupannan’s comments, Munusamy said the BJP never made such demands and that they know their status in Tamil Nadu. “For 2026, the Chief Ministerial candidate is EPS and I don’t think the BJP would have even proposed Annamalai’s name. Every party can aspire to rule a state but people will have to accept them,” he said.
Munusamy’s comments come two days after said the AIADMK was firm on its decision to sever ties with the BJP and asserted that the party will cobble up a new coalition under Palaniswami for the 2024 elections.