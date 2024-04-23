Wife of honour killing victim dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Two months after her husband was hacked to death by her brother and four others in a suspected ‘honour killing’, a 21-year-old woman died on Monday following an alleged suicide attempt. Sharmila, who was living with her late husband’s family, attempted suicide on April 14 and was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, where she breathed her last at around 7 pm on April 22.

Sharmila and Praveen (22) got married in October 2023 against the wishes of the girl’s family who were not in agreement with the relationship as the man belonged to Scheduled Caste (SC) while they were Vanniyars, a dominant caste spread across northern Tamil Nadu.

On February 25, 2024, Praveen was hacked to death by Sharmila’s elder brother, Dinesh, and his accomplices, Sridhar, Stefen Kumar, Jothi Linga, and Vishnu Raj, all five were arrested by the police.

Sharmila had then alleged that her family was responsible for the death of her husband Praveen and demanded strict action against them. While Praveen was a mechanic, Sharmila was pursuing her engineering course when they got married.