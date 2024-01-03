Will join hands with TTV for LS polls; in touch with BJP: OPS

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said he will join hands with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by T T V Dhinakaran to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, even as he said made it clear that he was in touch with BJP’s national leadership.

“I can say that we will certainly join hands with AMMK for the Lok Sabha poll contest,” he told reporters here on Wednesday, without revealing further details. TTV and OPS, who were expelled from the AIADMK in 2017 and 2022 respectively, came together last year to take on their "common enemy", Edappadi K Palaniswami.