Will join hands with TTV for LS polls; in touch with BJP: OPS

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said he will join hands with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by T T V Dhinakaran to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, even as he said made it clear that he was in touch with BJP’s national leadership.
“I can say that we will certainly join hands with AMMK for the Lok Sabha poll contest,” he told reporters here on Wednesday, without revealing further details. TTV and OPS, who were expelled from the AIADMK in 2017 and 2022 respectively, came together last year to take on their "common enemy", Edappadi K Palaniswami.
To a question on whether his party will join the BJP alliance, OPS said there was a chance of his working with the saffron party for the elections. “I am in continuous touch with the national leadership of the BJP,” he added.
However, Dhinakaran refused to talk about the alliance question, saying it wasn’t apt for a political party to speak on electoral tie-ups in public before they are finalized. OPS and TTV are likely to join the BJP alliance as they are left with no option.