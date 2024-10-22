Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Won't apologise for Sanatana Dharma comment: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhay had in September 2023 stoked a row by equating Sanatana Dharma with 'dengue, malaria, and corona (coronavirus)' and calling for its 'eradication'.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 14:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 14:27 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKSanatan DharmaUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us