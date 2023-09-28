Won’t reconsider decision to snap ties with BJP: AIADMK

Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, on Thursday, said it was firm on its decision to sever ties with the BJP and asserted that the party will cobble up a new coalition under general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to face the 2024 elections.

“We have left the BJP and NDA to honour the sentiments of our two crore cadres. We will not go back on that decision. Not just for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we won’t ally with the BJP even for the 2026 assembly elections. Our decision is clear,” K P Munusamy, AIADMK deputy general secretary, said.

Speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri, Munusamy said the AIADMK will go to the people in 2024 projecting itself as “protector” of the Tamil population and doesn’t feel the need for a Prime Ministerial face. “We have Navin Patnaik in Odisha who seeks votes in a national election without projecting any face. Who is the (PM) face of regional parties in Andhra Pradesh? Does the so-called I.N.D.I.A. alliance has a face?” he asked.