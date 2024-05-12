Home
YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar detained under Goondas Act in Tamil Nadu

There are seven cases pending against Shankar in Chennai police's central crime branch/cybercrime out of which three are under investigation.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 10:45 IST
Chennai: YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar, currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central prison, was on Sunday detained under the Goondas Act, Chennai city police said.

Based on the orders of Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore, the detention order under the Goondas Act was served on Shankar by a cybercrime (Chennai) police inspector on May 12, they said.

There are seven cases pending against Shankar in Chennai police's central crime branch/cybercrime out of which three are under investigation, charge sheets have been filed in two and the remaining are pending trial, according to a police press note.

Published 12 May 2024, 10:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaicybercrimeGoonda Act

