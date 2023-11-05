Tarek Fatah, Bindeshwar Pathak and Bishen Singh Bedi among those RSS paid tributes on day 1 of 3-day meet in Bhuj

New Delhi: In its first day of a three-day meet, the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal of the RSS paid tributes to Tarek Fatah, Bindeshwar Pathak and Bishen Singh Bedi. The meet is being held at Gujarat’s Bhuj, and was inaugurated by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.

Over 382 office bearers of the Sangh from 11 kshetra (regions) and 45 prant (provinces) as well as representatives of affiliate organisations from across the country are participating in the meet.

In the inaugural session, Hosabale paid tributes to those who passed away in the last year, this included senior Pracharak Ranga Hari, Madandas Devi, Tarek Fatah, founder of Sulabh International Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, among other eminent people from different strata of the society. Condolences were paid to the victims of the recent earthquake in Nepal, too.