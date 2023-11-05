Tarek Fatah, Bindeshwar Pathak and Bishen Singh Bedi among those RSS paid tributes on day 1 of 3-day meet in Bhuj

New Delhi: In its first day of a three-day meet, the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal of the RSS paid tributes to Tarek Fatah, Bindeshwar Pathak and Bishen Singh Bedi. The meet is being held at Gujarat’s Bhuj, and was inaugurated by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.
Over 382 office bearers of the Sangh from 11 kshetra (regions) and 45 prant (provinces) as well as representatives of affiliate organisations from across the country are participating in the meet.
In the inaugural session, Hosabale paid tributes to those who passed away in the last year, this included senior Pracharak Ranga Hari, Madandas Devi, Tarek Fatah, founder of Sulabh International Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, among other eminent people from different strata of the society. Condolences were paid to the victims of the recent earthquake in Nepal, too.
The work done by the office bearers of the Sangh during the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Nagpur, was also discussed.
A road map for expansion of work of the Sangh in view of its centennial celebrations in 2025 are part of the discussion in the meet. “…topics mentioned in the Vijayadashami address of Poojaniya Sarsanghchalak ji – such as the way of life against nature, impact of climate change on the world, policies on security, self-reliance etc. in accordance with current scenario and other important topics will be discussed,” the RSS said in a statement.
The RSS said that information about the ongoing efforts towards Samajik Samarasata (social harmony), Kutumba Prabodhan (family awakening), Gau Seva (work for the development of cows, Gram Seva (work for village development) and other activities will also be collected.