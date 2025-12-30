<p>In 2025 alone, a total of 509 underground CPI (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maoists">Maoist</a>) cadres surrendered before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Telangana">Telangana</a> Police, underscoring the steady decline of the organisation. </p><p>This includes two Central Committee Members (CCMs), 11 State Committee Members (SCMs), three Divisional Committee Secretaries (DVCS), 17 DVCMs/CyPCMs, and 57 ACMs/PPCMs. </p><p>The annual statistics released by Telangana DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday revealed that Maoist cadres from other states too increasingly preferred Telangana as the destination for surrender.</p>.Ganesh Uike's death has broken backbone of Maoist activities in Odisha: DGP.<p>Of the 509 cadres who laid down arms, 483 were from Chhattisgarh, 24 from Telangana, and one each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>Currently, police estimate that 72 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres are natives of Telangana. Of the 12 members in the Maoist Central Committee, eight hail from Telangana, reflecting the state’s historical significance in the party's leadership structure.</p><p>According to police, growing internal dissatisfaction has been evident within the Maoist ranks. Leaders have allegedly been deploying cadres arbitrarily to distant and unfamiliar areas without their consent — often to regions where they lack both geographical knowledge and local support networks. These forced relocations have resulted in severe mobility constraints, logistical hardships, and shortages of essentials, pushing many cadres toward frustration and disillusionment.</p><p>Police officials attributed the surge in surrenders to sustained pressure from security forces, the erosion of logistical support systems, and the decline in local cooperation — all of which have sharply restricted Maoist movement and weakened their operational base.</p><p>Further, ideological drift and deepening rifts between the leadership and ground-level cadres, coupled with factionalism and internal disputes, have hastened the organisation’s decline. Harsh living conditions, deteriorating health, prolonged separation from families, and diminishing faith in the party’s ideology are also prompting more members to abandon the armed struggle and surrender.</p>