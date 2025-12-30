Menu
509 Maoists surrendered in Telangana in 2025, majority from Chhattisgarh

Of the 509 cadres who laid down arms, 483 were from Chhattisgarh, 24 from Telangana, and one each from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 13:58 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 13:58 IST
India NewsTelanganaChhattisgarhMaoistsNaxalites

