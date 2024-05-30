56 special op team members used for phone tapping during BRS regime, reveals statement of accused

“The SOT in SIB under DSP Praneeth Kumar directly supervised by ex-DIG Prabhakar Rao also used to monitor and put surveillance over student union leaders and caste organisation leaders who are critical of BRS government; journalists and high court judges (viz. Justice Sarath Kaja) and advocates who are having important cases of government and party leaders; etc., to find out more details about their personal lives and their activities so that they can be influenced or countered at appropriate times. Also, during all important occasions or times when the BRS party was in tough times, SOT used to swing into action to monitor the situation by putting surveillance over all important leaders and associates leading the protest or criticism against the BRS party” said Bhujanga Rao in his confession statement.