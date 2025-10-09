Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Ahead of protest against bus fare hike, leaders placed under 'house arrest', says BRS

The BRS further said the Congress government deployed police to prevent BRS leaders from going to 'Bus Bhavan'.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 05:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 05:51 IST
India NewsTelanganaBRSKT Rama RaoTelangana State Transport Corporation

Follow us on :

Follow Us