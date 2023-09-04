Home
Homeindiatelangana

AIMIM to hold bike rally, public meeting on Sep 17 calling it 'National Integration Day'

Party President Asaduddin Owaisi, MIM’s Telangana Assembly Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the party legislators, corporators and cadre will participate in the rally and the public meeting.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 11:46 IST

AIMIM Party will be organising a bike rally and public meeting on the occasion of 'National Integration Day' on September 17, the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Party President Asaduddin Owaisi, MIM’s Telangana Assembly Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the party legislators, corporators and cadre will participate in the rally and the public meeting, a message from the party said on Monday.

Last year, the Telangana Government held three-day celebrations on the occasion of 'National Integration Day' while the Centre organised it calling it as 'Telangana Liberation Day.'

(Published 04 September 2023, 11:46 IST)
India NewsHyderabadIndian PoliticsTelanganaAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIM

