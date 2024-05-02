BJP did not conduct 2021 census to avoid increasing quotas: Revanth Reddy

"After Narendra Modi took responsibility as Prime Minister and Amit Shah as Union Home Minister, (they) conspired not to conduct a census in 2021. The reason for that is, Congress said caste census of backward classes should also be done along with census. A demand that a census alone is not enough, but caste-wise census of backward classes should also be done, has come," he said.

"If a caste census is done, Congress had implemented 27 per cent BC quotas, an inevitable situation of increasing the reservations for those whose population is more than 50 per cent would have come. Similarly, the situation of increasing reservations for SC, STs proportionate to population would have come," he said.

BJP did not conduct a census in 2021 as the inevitable situation of increasing reservations in the country would have arisen if a caste census was done, he claimed.

BJP wanted to implement its secret agenda of abolishing reservations, Revanth Reddy alleged. BJP wants to scrap SC, ST and OBC reservations with a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha if it gets 400 seats in the present polls, he claimed.