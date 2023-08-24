Home
Homeindiatelangana

BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy sworn in as minister in Telangana cabinet

The Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and several other leaders were present on the occasion.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 17:36 IST

Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana Patnam Mahender Reddy was inducted into the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mahender Reddy at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and several other leaders were present on the occasion.

Mahender Reddy's induction into the cabinet is seen as a move by Rao, the president of BRS, to address dissatisfaction following announcement of tickets to contest the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls.

Mahender Reddy, who had served as Transport Minister earlier, was said to be a strong contender for the BRS ticket from Tandur constituency in Vikarabad district. However, the ruling BRS allotted the Tandur seat to incumbent MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.

In a likely head start, CM Rao recently announced 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The schedule for the Assembly elections, which is expected to be held in the next few months, is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

(Published 24 August 2023, 17:36 IST)
