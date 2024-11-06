BRS smells irregularities in awarding irrigation project contracts

However, KTR said the Revanth Reddy government continued to award major contracts to MEIL.

“For instance, MEIL received a tender worth Rs 4,350 crore for the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project, despite previous committee reports recommending the company's blacklisting. Revanth Reddy also alleged that there were financial kickbacks involved in these deals and accused KCR's government of inflating project costs for personal gain. However, the Revanth Reddy government is now favoring MEIL,” he added.

In particular, there was an incident at the Sunkishala project where a retaining wall collapsed, allegedly due to negligence by MEIL. He added that despite calls for action against the company, including demands for blacklisting it and conducting a judicial inquiry into the incident, MEIL received no significant punitive measures. Instead, only a few officials were suspended following the incident, KTR said.