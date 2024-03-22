BRS supremo KCR condemns Kejriwal arrest, terms it dark day 

“The recent arrests of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC Kavitha proved that the BJP central government’s sole intention is to ruin the opposition parties in the country. To implement their political hegemony, the central government is using ED, CBI, IT and other central investigation agencies on opposition parties,” KCR said in a statement.

In this regard Bharatha Rashtra Samithi he added strongly condemns the actions of the BJP government which are an ax for democracy.

“ Kejriwal's arrest is a politically motivated arrest. We demand immediate withdrawal of illegal cases and immediate release of those arrested,” said KCR.