Homeindiatelangana

BRS supremo KCR condemns Kejriwal arrest, terms it dark day 

Last Updated 22 March 2024, 17:54 IST

Hyderabad: In his first reaction to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest,  BRS supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday termed it as another dark day in the country's democratic history. 

Notably, it is his first reaction after the last week’s arrest of his daughter MLC K Kavitha in the same Delhi liquor scam case. 

“The recent arrests of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC Kavitha proved that the BJP central government’s sole intention is to ruin the opposition parties in the country. To implement their political hegemony, the central government is using ED, CBI, IT and other central investigation agencies on opposition parties,” KCR said in a statement. 

In this regard Bharatha Rashtra Samithi he added  strongly condemns the actions of the BJP government which are an ax for democracy.

“ Kejriwal's arrest is a politically motivated arrest. We demand immediate withdrawal of illegal cases and immediate release of those arrested,” said KCR. 

(Published 22 March 2024, 17:54 IST)
