BRS suspends K Kavitha over 'anti-party activities'

'The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party,' the party said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:02 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 09:02 IST
