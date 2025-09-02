BRS suspends K Kavitha over 'anti-party activities'

<p>Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has suspended its MLC K Kavitha over "anti-party activities". The party shared a statement in this regard on its X account. </p><p>"The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K. Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K. Kavitha from the party with immediate effect," the post read. </p>.<p><em>More details awaited...</em></p>