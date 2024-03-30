JOIN US
india telangana

Case registered against BRS leader K T Rama Rao over comments on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

The Congress activist had complained to police at Hanumakonda near Warangal who registered a 'zero FIR' and transferred it to the Banjara Hills police here on grounds of jurisdiction
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 15:51 IST

Hyderabad: A police case was registered against BRS Working President K T Rama Rao here following a complaint made by a ruling Congress activist over his alleged comments that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy collected money from builders and others and sent it to the party.

The Congress activist had complained to police at Hanumakonda near Warangal who registered a 'zero FIR' and transferred it to the Banjara Hills police here on grounds of jurisdiction, police said on Saturday.

Rama Rao is alleged to have made the remarks in Hyderabad.

The case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), police added.

