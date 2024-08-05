CBI arrests accused in a Hyderabad bank fraud case after 22 years

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested V Chalapathi Rao, a Proclaimed Offender (PO) absconding in a bank fraud case who frequently changed his identity and locations to avoid being caught.

CBI had registered a case on May 1, 2002 against the said accused, a then Computer Operator, SBI Chandulal Biradari Branch, Hyderabad on allegations that accused cheated SBI to the tune of Rs 50 lakh on the basis of fabricated quotations of electronic shops and fake salary certificates created in the names of his family members and close associates and misappropriated the crime proceeds. On completion of investigation, CBI filed two chargesheets in 20024 and 2006.

He has been missing since 2004. His wife, who is also an accused in the same fraud case, even lodged an FIR at Kamatipura Police Station in 2004. She had also filed a petition in the Civil Court to declare the absconding accused as dead after completion of 7 years after PO allegedly went missing. In this regard, an order/decree too was passed by the concerned Civil Court of Hyderabad.

As the said accused has been absconding, the case against him was split up and upon completion of proceedings under Sections 82 & 83 Cr.PC, he was declared Proclaimed Offender (PO) in 2013in the CBI case.