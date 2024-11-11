Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

CM Revanth Reddy denies KCR's claim, says 'Telangana doesn't need him'

Reddy, without naming KCR, said there was no problem for the people due to the former CM's absence and that Telangana society had already forgotten him.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 14:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaK Chandrasekhar RaoA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us