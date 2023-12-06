Cong trying to make Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy's oath-taking ceremony an 'I.N.D.I.A show'

Sources said invitations have also gone to CPI General Secretary D Raja, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others as well as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. Revanth also telephoned CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

While Rahul Gandhi is slated to attend the ceremony, Sonia Gandhi is also likely to fly to Hyderabad. "Probably," she told reporters in Parliament when asked whether she would attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Revanth, who remained tightlipped about who all will take oath with him, returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

During the day, Revanth held meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders. He also met Rahul, Sonia and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.

"Congratulations to Telangana's CM designate Revanth Reddy. Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar," Rahul posted on X.

On his WhatsApp channel, Kharge said, "The Congress party and all its leaders shall collectively work towards ensuring a Prajala Telangana. Our solemn affirmation of six guarantees to Telangana is firm and resolute."

He also held a meeting with party's Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre at Maharashtra Sadan here to discuss contours of his Cabinet. Kharge had on Tuesday chose Revanth as the Chief Minister of Telangana after the Congress Legislature Party tasked him with choosing a leader for the top post in the state.

Revanth, who reached Delhi on Tuesday night, also visited Parliament where he paid floral tributes at the statue of BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary.