Congress leader stabbed to death in Telangana; accused absconding

<p>Karimnagar (Telangana): A ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader was stabbed to death by an unknown person in Jagtial district in Telangana on Tuesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, Maru Gangareddy (56), who was travelling on a motorcycle was knocked down by a car at Jabitapur village in Jagtial district. "When he fell down, a person from the car got down and stabbed him to death." Gangareddy's body was shifted to Government Headquarters hospital in Jagtial.</p>.<p>The deceased is said to be a close associate of MLC Jeevan Reddy, the villagers said.</p>.<p>Rivalry between the accused and the deceased led to the murder, the police said.</p>.<p>The accused was absconding and an investigation is underway, they said.</p>