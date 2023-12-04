Congress MLAs in Telangana resolve to authorise AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint CLP leader

Hyderabad: A meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana on Monday resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

"All the members of the Congress newly-elected party unanimously resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint a Congress Legislative Party leader," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after a meeting of the CLP.