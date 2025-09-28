Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Customs seize exotic wildlife including turtle, one held at Hyderabad airport

The wildlife species were recovered and deported back to Bangkok. The passenger was arrested.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 07:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 07:44 IST
India NewsHyderabadAirportCustomsTurtlemonitor lizard

Follow us on :

Follow Us