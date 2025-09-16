<p>Hyderabad: The ongoing political controversy surrounding Hyderabad state's accession day continues to simmer, with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to participate in the official ceremony for 'Telangana Liberation Day' on Wednesday, September 17.</p><p>Different political parties in Telangana observe September 17 under various names. This date marks the erstwhile Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state being acceded to the Indian Union in 1948. The Centre officially designated September 17 as 'Telangana Liberation Day' in 2022 and began conducting official ceremonies, while the Telangana government declared the same day as 'National Integration Day' and organises separate programmes.</p>.Over 1,000 private colleges across Telangana shut down.<p>Following last year's pattern, this year's official 'Telangana Liberation Day' ceremony will be held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance. Telangana Congress government had planned a separate and different programme at Public Gardens.</p><p>BJP MLC C Anji Reddy said the party has formalised a five days programme across the state to inform people about the atrocities of erstwhile Nizam-rule and its Razakars from September 12 and importance of Telangana Liberation day.</p><p>While September 17 didn’t find much resonance until a few years ago even after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh state, political parties ensured that the potboiler kept simmering.</p><p>Hyderabad State, comprising Telangana and parts of present day Maharashtra and Karnataka, acceded to India on September 17, 1948, about 13 months after India gained independence. This followed an Indian military operation, under the guidance of the then Union home minister Vallabhai Patel, codenamed Operation Polo against the Nizam’s Army.</p><p>BJP accused BRS and Congress of not observing September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day fearing backlash from Muslim minorities as there is a general perception that there were many Muslims who were killed in police action during Operation Polo. BJP also opined that BRS and Congress do not celebrate the day as Liberation Day as it would "enrage friendly party AIMIM".</p>