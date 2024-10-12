Durga idol vandalism: Mentally unsound man arrested in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: A mentally unsound man was arrested for allegedly vandalising the idol of Goddess Durga in a pandal at the exhibition ground here and there was no communal angle in the incident, police said. </p><p>The accused, a vagabond, reached the exhibition ground Thursday night where a 'Dandiya programme' was going on, they said. </p><p>He stayed there and entered the pandal at around 3 am on Friday looking for food and scattered the things there during which the idol also got partially damaged. He was not able to provide any details properly, they said. </p>.KTR files criminal defamation case against Konda Surekha for blaming him for actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce.<p>While a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS, another case was registered against the organisers for violating the condition of deploying a volunteer at the pandal round the clock, police added. </p><p>The accused was nabbed Friday night. </p><p>The incident snowballed on Friday with BJP leader K Madhavi Latha also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/goddess-durga-idol-partially-damaged-in-hyderabad-bjp-leader-madhavi-latha-warns-miscreants-3228878">visiting the scene</a>.</p>