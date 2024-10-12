Home
Durga idol vandalism: Mentally unsound man arrested in Hyderabad

The accused, a vagabond, was looking for food. There was no communal angle in the incident, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 10:30 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 10:30 IST
