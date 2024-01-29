JOIN US
Five family members killed, one critical in car accident in Telangana

The mishap occurred when all the family members were returning to their village in the district in a car late Sunday night. The car was hit by the lorry coming in the opposite direction on the highway near Miryalguda in the district.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 07:47 IST

Hyderabad: Five members of a family, including two children, died while another suffered serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling was involved in a collision with a speeding lorry in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

The mishap occurred when all the family members were returning to their village in the district in a car late Sunday night after a visit to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The car was hit by the lorry coming in the opposite direction on the highway near Miryalguda in the district. The driver of the car tried to avoid hitting a dog but ended up landing on the other side of the highway, they said.

While five people died on the spot, a woman was badly injured. She was admitted to a hospital and her condition was said to be critical, police said, adding that the lorry driver was nabbed.

