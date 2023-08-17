Home
Telangana

Girl gang-raped in Telangana, dies

Last Updated 17 August 2023, 16:55 IST

A girl was allegedly gang-raped in Peddapalli district following which she died, police said on Thursday.

The incident is said to have occured on August 14.

The girl who sustained injuries during the rape that took place where she was living, succumbed while traveling to her home state - Madhya Pradesh.

She was working as a construction labourer near Peddapalli town.

'Four persons allegedly raped her as per the complaint lodged by the girl's brother,' police said.

A police team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh for investigation and more details are awaited, they said.

Some suspects were picked up and are being questioned in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, police said.

India NewsCrimes against womenTelanganaCrimes

