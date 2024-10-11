Home
Goddess Durga idol partially damaged in Hyderabad, BJP leader Madhavi Latha warns miscreants

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Abids) A Chandrasekhar, unknown persons damaged one of the hands of the idol during the early hours. The idol was restored and pujas to the goddess are on.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 12:53 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 12:53 IST
HyderabadTelanganaIndia PoliticsvandalismGoddess KaliDurga Puja

