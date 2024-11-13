Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted

<p>Hyderabad: A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, they said.</p>.<p>Due to derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said.</p>.3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah, no casualties .<p>Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated, it added.</p>.<p>The officials said efforts are under way to restore the track and resume train movement. </p>