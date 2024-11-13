Home
Goods train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 20 trains cancelled, 10 diverted

Due to derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 04:00 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 04:00 IST
