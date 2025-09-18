<p>Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall that lashed parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night claimed one life, while in a separate development, the body of a man who went missing on Sunday after being swept away in flood waters was discovered 85 kilometers away in the Musi River on Thursday morning. The sudden downpour on Wednesday night triggered widespread waterlogging across the city, with rainwater entering homes in numerous low-lying neighborhoods.</p>.<p>Mohammed Sharifuddin was swept away and died in flood waters at Balkampet underbridge on Wednesday night. The Musheerabad resident was returning home from duty when he was carried away along with his motorcycle at the Balkampet underpass bridge. Local residents discovered the body and alerted police. The deceased was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.</p>.Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, man 'washed away'.<p>The torrential rains caused extensive flooding in several areas. In the Old CBI Quarters area of Khairatabad, flood water entered multiple colonies, accumulating knee-deep. Motors were deployed to pump out water from various affected neighborhoods.</p>.<p>In Begumpet's Motilal Nehru Park Colony, heavy flood water inundated apartment cellars, trapping residents inside their buildings. Similarly, residents of Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Secunderabad East's Marredpally area have been wading through flood water since Wednesday night. With knee-deep water entering homes, household belongings were completely soaked. Colony residents expressed frustration that their ordeal repeats with every bout of heavy rainfall.</p>.<p>Lingampally HUDA Trade Center apartments also faced difficulties as flood water entered the cellars. Meanwhile, Sriram Nagar Colony in Baghlingampally was caught in severe water logging due to overflow from the Hussain Sagar drain.</p>.<p>On Thursday morning, authorities confirmed that an uncle and nephew had been swept away in heavy rains at Afzal Sagar drainage on Sunday. After five days of continuous search operations, rescue teams recovered one body. Rescue personnel identified Arjun's remains in the Musi River in Nalgonda district.</p>.<p>The Sunday night deluge had swept away three individuals, Dinesh from Musheerabad's Vinobha Nagar, and Arjun and Ramu from Mallepally's Afzal Sagar area. Despite intensive efforts by HYDRA and GHMC staff, who combed flood drains for five consecutive days, initial search attempts yielded no results.</p>.<p>Rescue teams conducted extensive operations spanning from Gouliguda to MGBS, covering Chadarghat and Musharambad up to Nagole. However, no trace of the victims was initially found. However rescue teams found Arjun's body on Thursday morning in the Musi River, 85 kilometers from where he was swept away which also highlights the powerful current of the flood waters.</p>.<p>Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel are continuing their search operations in the same areas for Ramu's body, who remains missing along with Dinesh.</p>