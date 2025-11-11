Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills bypoll concludes amid mild tension, voter turnout of 48.24% recorded

Sunitha accused the Congress of attempting to manipulate the poll through bogus voting, using fake voter IDs, and intimidating BRS workers.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 16:44 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaBRSBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us