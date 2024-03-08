Hyderabad man in disbelief seeks clarity over brother’s death in Ukraine war

Hyderabad: Mohammed Imran, whose brother, Mohammed Afsan, a Hyderabadi youth confirmed to have died in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, is in disbelief. He suspects if it’s his brother who had died or a case of mistaken identity by the authorities.

Imran now wants to travel to Russia to confirm if it’s his brother Afsan or not.

Afsan was one among the two youths from Telangana duped by a Dubai-based agent to work as a helper in the Russian army but then forced to join the battlefield.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Russia informed Afsan’s family members that he was dead. The embassy also said arrangements are being made to send Afsan’s mortal remains to India.

“I spoke to the Embassy people yesterday. Today I could not talk to them. I don't believe my brother is dead. I suspect there is some mistaken identity. The agents who had sent Afsan to Russia are claiming he is still alive. I would like to go to Russia and confirm if it is Afsan or not. I want Embassy help to travel tp Russia” Imran told DH on Thursday.