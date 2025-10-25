<p>Hyderabad: A rowdy-sheeter sustained bullet injuries on Saturday after allegedly attacking Hyderabad South East Zone DCP S Chaitanya Kumar. The officer opened fire in self-defence when the accused, identified as Mohd Omar Ansari, tried to assault him near Victory Playground in Chaderghat.</p><p>The incident comes days after Nizamabad police<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/accused-in-constable-murder-shot-dead-during-escape-bid-in-telangana-3770220"> shot dead</a> a local rowdy sheeter and prime accused in the murder of a police constable.</p>.Restaurant owner shot dead for serving non-veg biryani to vegetarian customer in Jharkhand.<p>According to police, DCP Chaitanya was returning to his office after a meeting with Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar in Banjara Hills when he received information about a mobile phone snatching incident. Acting swiftly, the DCP and his gunman attempted to intercept the suspect. However, Ansari allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the officer and his PSO.</p><p>“In retaliation, DCP Chaitanya fired two rounds in self-defence. The accused was hit on his hand and near the abdomen,” Commissioner Sajjanar told reporters. Injured Ansari tried to flee, entering a nearby residential area before jumping into a playground. Locals alerted police, who managed to apprehend him with their assistance.</p><p>Police said Ansari is involved in nearly 20 criminal cases, including property offences, extortion, and possession of illegal arms. He was accompanied by another alleged offender at the time of the incident. The injured suspect was shifted to a hospital in Nampally for treatment.</p><p>Both DCP Chaitanya and his gunman were unhurt but were advised medical tests as a precaution. The area has been cordoned off while investigation teams collect evidence.</p>