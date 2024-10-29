Home
Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unaware of son's death, visually challenged parents stay with body in house for four days

The man was found dead in the house and he is suspected to have died in his sleep about four-five days ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:25 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 10:25 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelangana

