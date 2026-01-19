<p>Hyderabad: Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is in talks with election strategist Prashant Kishor over launching her proposed political party, Telangana Jagruthi sources said on Monday.</p>.<p>Kavitha is the president of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation.</p>.<p>The former MP held confabulations with Kishor when was in Hyderabad for five days recently, they said. Kishor is also the founder of Bihar-based political party, Jan Suraaj.</p>.<p>Kavitha discussed launching her party and the political space in Telangana for it and other relevant issues, the sources added.</p>.<p>Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Chief Minister Rao, was suspended from the party in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.</p>.New Nitish Kumar cabinet full of corrupts, criminals, alleges Prashant Kishor.<p>Since her suspension, the former MLC has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti.</p>.<p>She had submitted her resignation from the Legislative Council soon after her suspension from BRS in September, 2025.</p>.<p>It was accepted by the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy earlier this month.</p>.<p>Accusing both the BRS and ruling Congress of "corruption and irregularities", Kavitha had in December last year said that she would become the chief minister one day and conduct a probe into all the "injustices" committed since Telangana's formation in 2014.</p>.<p>She has also announced that her political platform would contest the next assembly elections in the state.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, Kavitha hit out at her father KCR-led party, alleging corruption in Telangana during the previous BRS regime and also called the BRS Constitution a "joke".</p>.<p>She also said she was not party to certain "unpopular" decisions during the BRS rule.</p>