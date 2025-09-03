<p>K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, resigned from the party on Wednesday, a day after the BRS suspended her.</p><p>She has also quit her post of Member of the Legislative Council.</p><p>The suspension order came a day after Kavitha, who had recently returned from a 10-day tour of the USA, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/brs-leader-k-kavitha-alleges-cousins-role-in-tarnishing-father-kcrs-image-3707075">launched a scathing attack on her cousins</a> former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Rao.</p>.Day after K Kavitha called cousins 'anacondas of corruption' over Kaleshwaram row, BRS suspends her. <p>Kavitha had termed her cousins "anacondas of corruption," alleging they amassed wealth through the Kaleshwaram project while making her father, party patriarch K Chandrasekhar Rao, a scapegoat. Her comments came in the wake of the Telangana government's decision to order a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.</p><p>Following her release on bail after spending over five months in Tihar jail for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam, Kavitha has been attempting to reposition herself within Telangana's political landscape. This comes even as her brother KT Rama Rao and cousins have already cemented their positions in the party founded by her father.</p><p>A six-page handwritten letter from Kavitha to KCR dated May 2, which surfaced on social media, created significant political stir. In the letter, she made pointed observations about the party's functioning and questioned her father's leadership style, particularly his perceived "soft stance" toward the BJP and issues of "selective access" to party leaders.</p> <p><em>With DHNS inputs</em></p>