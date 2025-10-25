<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday launched her state-wide yatra, “Jagruthi Janam Bata” (Path of the People), starting from Hyderabad by paying tributes and offering an emotional apology to the martyrs of the Telangana movement at the Gun Park memorial.</p><p>As part of the Janam Bata campaign, Kavitha will tour all 33 districts and 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, meeting people and community leaders to 'walk with the people' and understand their concerns.</p><p>“During the ten years of the BRS government, though I did not serve as a minister, I worked both as an MP and MLC. In internal party discussions, I often insisted that financial assistance should be extended to the families of the martyrs in some way or another. Still, I feel I could have fought even harder for you. So today, I fold my hands and sincerely apologise to the martyrs and their families,” Kavitha said in Hyderabad before beginning her tour from Nizamabad.</p><p>“The martyrs gave their lives so that the people of Telangana could live with dignity and prosperity. I pledge to continue my fight until every martyr’s family receives Rs 1 crore in compensation. I demand that this government immediately sanction the amount to each martyr’s family. And if it fails to do so, I promise, before the feet of the martyrs, that I will ensure justice for them — even if it means changing the government itself,” she said.</p>.'I leave comments to her wisdom': Harish Rao on K Kavitha's corruption charge against him .<p>Recalling the sacrifices made during the Telangana movement, Kavitha said the state was born out of the struggle and suffering of countless individuals. “We must ask ourselves how far we have lived up to the ideals for which they laid down their lives. We must think about the present situation of activists who fought relentlessly, those who struggled until their last breath,” she said.</p><p>She pointed out that 1,200 people were officially recognised as martyrs for Telangana. “However, the respect that should have been bestowed upon them and their families has not been given. Although the promise was to provide Rs 10 lakh and a government job to every martyr’s family, only 580 families have received the support while the rest remain neglected,” Kavitha said.</p><p>Kavitha also reminded that the Congress government had promised 250-square-yard plots to Telangana movement activists.</p><p>Calling for Samajika Telangana a socially inclusive and self-respecting Telangana she said, “This movement is aimed at development that preserves self-respect. Through Janam Bata, we will meet scholars, intellectualskav, and thought leaders in every district to identify where development has stalled and what needs to be done. I invite everyone who has worked with Jagruthi in the past to join hands again. The current government no longer reflects the true spirit of Telangana,” she said.</p>