No 'Shubharambh' for Hyderabad resident, finds fungus on Cadbury chocolate; company reacts

A Hyderabad resident found fungus on a Cadbury chocolate which was well within its date of expiry. The consumer took to social media platform 'X' sharing pictures of the deteriorated chocolate on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported.

The post quickly gained traction with many others sharing similar experiences with the company.

"The manufacturing of these dairy milk is in January 2024, and the expiration date is 12 months from manufacture. Found them like this when I opened it. Look into this", the user wrote in the post.